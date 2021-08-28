LOGANVILLE -- Week 1 of the regular season couldn't have been more different for Grayson and McEachern.
The Indians put crooked numbers en route to a 53-20 win over Kell, while the Rams faltered against Creekside, losing 19-14.
Friday night was the total opposite as it was the Rams' defense that held McEachern in check, winning 21-7.
"That's a big win for us," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "Coming in, it was a must-win for us. McEachern is a well-coached team that goes fast. We had a plan in place and the kids played their tails off."
After forcing the Indians (1-1) to a three-and-out on their first drive, the Rams only needed three plays on offense to make some noise. Caleb Nixon took a wide receiver screen from quarterback JoJo Stone and raced 57 yards down to the 1. On the next play, Stone took it in to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead.
Grayson's defense forced a three-and-out again on McEachern's next drive. That's when the Rams' run game got going.
Joseph Taylor Jr. had rushes of 14, 4 and 32 yards to move the ball down to the 13. Three plays later, Taylor went straight through the middle for the 14-yard score giving the Rams a 14-0 lead with 5:23 to go in the first quarter.
"We have to run the ball well. That's Grayson football," Carter said. "Our backs took the challenge this week. A ton of credit also goes to the offensive line. They really stepped up."
The teams traded possessions throughout the rest of the first half, but it was the Rams' defense that continued to shine as McEachern couldn't find the end zone.
The Indians drove deep into Ram territory early in the second quarter, but were stopped on a fourth-down rush from the 22 to give the ball back over to the Rams.
After a Grayson punt, McEachern was stopped on fourth down once again as quarterback Bryce Archie had his pass broken up by Mumu Bin-Wahad.
McEachern again drove the field on its next drive, getting it all the way to the Grayson 1-yard line. But Grayson's defense stood strong again, turning the Indians over on downs for a third-straight series.
"The way we played last week was unacceptable," said Derrell Farrar. "We had to respond. Everyone did their part (this week)."
As the game wore on, Grayson's defense continued to rise up, keeping McEachern's offense at bay.
The Rams (1-1) made their final offensive push midway through the fourth quarter, using the running abilities of Taylor and Dylan Elder to get inside the redzone. Taylor had rushes of 7 and 21 yards before Elder went for 25 yards to move the ball to the 5. Three plays later, Stone took it in from the 2, giving the Rams a 21-0 lead.
McEachern did add a touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Archie went on a naked boot leg into the end zone, but it wasn't enough as the Rams held on for the win.
The Rams were led by Taylor, who had 19 carries for 155 yards, while Stone had 86 rushing and 57 passing yards. Elder also contributed 73 yards on the ground as well.
The Indians were led by Archie, who went 15-for-37 for 115 yards, while receiver Savion West had 7 catches for 76 yards.
