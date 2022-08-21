ATLANTA -- Grayson's defense dominated the game throughout and kept Marietta off the scoreboard until late as the Rams defeated the Blue Devils 32-12 in the final game of the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Grayson allowed only 153 yards of total offense and the Blue Devils, who had minus-21 yards rushing for the game, did not reach the 100-yard mark until the 8 minute mark of the fourth quarter.
While the Rams' front seven imposed their will on a smaller Marietta offensive line, the Blue Devils' defense was nearly as good during the first half of the game. Marietta kept Grayson off the scoreboard until early in the second quarter when a short punt gave the Rams a short field.
Starting on the Blue Devils' 47, the Rams needed seven plays and the drive was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Dylan Elder. Myles Wood ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
It looked like that would be the halftime score, but two sacks would leave Marietta with fourth-and-37 from its own 7 yard line. A 13-yard punt set Grayson up at the Marietta 20 with 57 seconds before the half.
Two plays later, Rams' quarterback Jeff Davis II connected with Mason Humphrey for a 15-yard touchdown and a 15-0 lead at the break.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Grayson pinned Marietta deep in its own territory again, and on fourth-and-17 from the 13, the Blue Devils had a 0-yard punt. The defense, which held the Rams just over 200 yards of offense through three quarters, held again and forced a field goal to make it 18-0.
It wasn't until Marietta trailed 25-0 that it finally found a little offensive rhythm. Quarterback Chase McCravy, who was making his Blue Devils' debut, got the team on the scoreboard with a 1-yard run to cap a 13-play, 63-yard drive and make it 25-6.
Trailing 32-6, McCravy connected with Christian Mathis for the team's biggest play of the day, a 49-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring. McCravy finished the night 19 of 31 for 174 yards a touchdown and an interception. Mathis caught five passes for 88 yards and the score.
