As schools prepare to kick off the 2020 high school football season in Cobb County, there are new protocols in place that fans will have to follow — that is for those lucky few who have been able to land a ticket.
With the current coronavirus pandemic in mind, every school in the county is limiting their attendance.
For Marietta and the Cobb County Schools, the number of fans in the stands will be limited to 30% capacity and the purchasing of tickets will be done digitally only.
The standard practice in Cobb County and Marietta will be the families of the players, cheerleaders and band members will get first priority in aquiring tickets.
With the varying stadium sizes, the bigger the stadiums, the better chance fans may have to get a ticket.
McEachern has a maximum capacity of 12,500 fans in Walter Cantrell Stadium under normal circumstances. That means there will be approximately 3,750 tickets available for next week’s game against Grayson. Marietta, which holds 6,400, will be able to have approximately 1.695 fans Friday, 435 of whom could be dedicated to the visitors, when they open against Wheeler.
For the private schools, Mount Paran Christian is expected to follow similar guidelines as Cobb County and Marietta.
Walker will be finalizing its policies as it gets closer to kicking off the season at home next week.
North Cobb Christian will allow 50% capacity and Whitefield Academy is going to allow only parents and siblings of the players and cheerleaders in the gates.
Once fans get in the stands they can expect some to follow some new rules.
“All who attend events will be screened as they enter via screening questions as well as a contactless temperature check,” Cobb County athletic director Don Baker said in an email. “Masks will be (required), and seating will be arranged to socially distance those attending. Our concession stands will sell pre-packaged goods only.”
For Marietta, many of the pregame traditions will be shelved for this season, including Fan Fest and the Blue Devil Walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.