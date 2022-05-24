A chance to learn from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs will be coming to Kennesaw.
Former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout Ryland Goede will host the “Camp with the Champs” at his alma mater. The camp will take place June 11, led by players from Georgia, will be open to rising first- through eighth-graders.
In addition to Goede, a junior tight end with the Bulldogs, also set to attend the camp are tight ends Brock Bowers and Brett Seither, linebacker Nolan Smith, quarterback Gunner Stockton and defensive back Dan Jackson.
Goede was ecstatic about the opportunity to return home and host a camp for the community, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Mustangs’ football program.
“It'll be a really good opportunity to get to meet some of the people they look up to and get to learn from them a little bit,” Goede said. “It’s a way for us to give back.”
On-site registration will be available from 8-9 a.m. June 11, with the camp running from 9 a.m.-noon. An autograph session with the Georgia players will take place from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $75 and will include a camp T-shirt.
“First and foremost is making sure the kids have a good time,” Goede said. “No. 2 is being able to spend individual time with each of the guys. It’s going to be a station camp where everybody is going to get to spend time with each and every player.”
The post-camp autograph session will be open to non-campers as well.
“I’m really thankful for the group of guys that are going to be there and how willing they’ve been to come and give back,” Goede said. “I didn’t have to convince any of them. They were like, ‘Absolutely. Tell me when. I want to be there.’’’
