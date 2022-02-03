After one season away, Tim Glanton has returned to the Kennesaw State football coaching staff.
Glanton, who served as the Owls' running backs coach and special teams coordinator for six seasons before announcing his retirement after the spring 2021 season, will reprise his role in charge of running backs.
Glanton replaces Joe Speed, who coached Kennesaw State's running backs during the fall 2021 season.
“I’m glad to welcome coach Glanton back to the staff,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “He did a tremendous job for us during his first tenure, and we’re excited about having him back in the building.”
Under Glanton's tutelage, Kennesaw State led the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing yards in 2017 and '19, and it was second among all FCS and Football Bowl Subdivision teams in 2018.
During Glanton’s tenure, the special teams unit converted 380 of 390 point-after attempts and 54 of 73 field goals. The kickoff return teams tallied four touchdowns in three seasons, including two 100-yard returns by Isaac Foster in 2018. The Owls also led the country with 34.09 yards per return and were one of only two FCS teams to average over 30 yards in that category.
Before originally coming to Kennesaw State, Glanton also spent 23 years as a high school coach, seven of which he spent as the coach at South Paulding High School in Douglasville. It was there where he coached Chandler Burks, the future Kennesaw State star quarterback who now works alongside Glanton as the Owls' quarterbacks coach.
