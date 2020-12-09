Former Marietta High School star Arik Gilbert opted out of the rest of the 2020 season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the decision Wednesday.
"Arik and I had a good conversation yesterday, Orgeron said during the Southeastern Conference's weekly coaches' teleconference. "He told me his was opting out. He said his body was hurting and he had some things he had to take care of."
Orgeron did not say whether Gilbert would be returning to LSU, but he did say he wants the 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end back for his sophomore season.
"Do I think we have a chance at getting him back next season? Yeah," Orgeron said. "Is there a chance of him transferring? I don't know that. He hasn't told me he's transferring, but, obviously, we're going to re-recruit him and, obviously, we wish him the best. Take care of the the things he needs to take care of and be back with us next year."
The Advocate and 247Sports.com reported that Gilbert missed practice Monday and was homesick.
Gilbert opting out means he will miss LSU’s last two games of the season -- Saturday against Florida and Dec. 19 against Mississippi -- as well as any bowl game if the Tigers (3-5) are invited to one.
If Gilbert were to transfer, he would have to sit out a season at a new school. He would have three years of eligibility left, barring a successful appeal to the NCAA. The former five-star recruit also had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and many others coming out of high school.
Gilbert was the national Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2019 season, helping lead Marietta to the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
He is second at LSU with 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He was expected to be a big part of the offense this season, but the Tigers have been hampered by a number of players opting out of the season because of the coronavirus.
More recently, receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. opted out of the remainder of the season to begin preparations for the NFL draft.
Orgeron has compared Gilbert to former Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, and Orgeron took the comparison to another level last Saturday when the started Gilbert at wide receiver against Alabama in an effort to feed him the ball. Gilbert finished the game with five catches for only 29 yards.
“I think Arik Gilbert is a phenomenal football player,” Orgeron told The Advocate on Monday. “I think, the more times we can get him the ball, the more success our football team is going to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.