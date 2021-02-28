Arik Gilbert is looking for another school again.
The former Marietta High School start has decided not to attend the University of Florida, will re-enter the transfer portal and re-open his recruitment. He made the announcement Sunday afternoon on Twitter.
"I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal," he said. "I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus.
"I thank all who stayed by me through this process."
Wherever he decides to go, it will be his third program in the last year.
Gilbert, who was the national Gatorade Boys High School Athlete of the Year in 2019, signed with LSU out of high school and played eight games for the Tigers in the fall of 2020 before deciding to opt out of the last two games of the regular season.
At the time, it was reported the 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end was homesick and that his body hurt. He started from Day 1 when he arrived on campus and finished his season with 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
He officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5 and then committed to Florida on Jan. 31.
By re-entering the transfer portal it will be interesting to see if he is eligible to play in the fall. The NCAA is expected to pass a rule allowing a one-time, penalty free transfer to allow players to have immediate eligibility in 2021. With this being his second transfer of the year, will he have to sit out a season before becoming eligible again?
The former five-star recruit also had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and many others coming out of high school. At the time of his decision to leave LSU, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron also said he would welcome Gilbert's return with open arms.
