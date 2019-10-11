DALTON -- Jamhyr Gibbs scored another five touchdowns as the senior Georgia Tech commit led Dalton over South Cobb Friday night, 62-7.
Gibbs, who now has 34 touchdowns on the season, rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries. He also caught a two-point conversion in the win as he is nearing 2,000 yards on the ground in his final campaign.
Maurice Howard finished with two touchdowns on strong tackle-breaking rushes, while Luke Blanchard had a punt return for a touchdown and Brady Pendley had an interception return for touchdown to round out scoring for the Catamounts (6-1, 4-1 in Region 6-6A).
"I thought our team played very well," Dalton coach Matt Land said. "We did a great job this week focusing on this team and focusing on what we needed to do to get better.”
South Cobb’s only score was on a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Land said he was happy to see Howard, who has been injured with along with multiple other Catamounts, play at almost 100 percent, while third-string quarterback Parker Adams handled the offense with composure in the win.
Dalton takes to the road next week as it travels to Sprayberry.
