The discussion for instant replay at the high school state championship football games will begin in earnest Monday.
It is one of the items that will be talked about at the Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees' meeting in Thomaston.
During a news conference last month to announce that the GHSA's football state championships would be moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, executive director Robin Hines said the issue of replay would be looked into.
The topic came into the forefront following the Class AAA title game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove.
A touchdown was allowed to stand despite Georgia Public Broadcasting's television replay showing the Sandy Creek ball-carrier appear to be tackled at the 1-yard line. Sandy Creek went on to win the game 21-17.
With playing the title games in an NFL stadium, it gives the GHSA an opportunity to potentially utilize its system to make sure calls are correctly made in the biggest games of the year. Hines also said he hopes he would be able to use the games in August's season-opening Corky Kell Classic -- also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- as a trial for the state championships.
Another item that will be discussed by the GHSA Board of Trustees is a motion brought forth by the Fulton County School System to do away with the minimum seating requirements for schools to host state semifinal football playoff games.
This year, three state semifinal games involving Fulton County schools had to be moved to neutral sites because the host schools' stadium capacities did not meet the GHSA's minimum standard of 6,000.
Milton, whose stadium seats 3,000, was scheduled to host Mill Creek in one Class AAAAAAA semifinal.
After numerous discussions of options, which included the possibility of Mill Creek agreeing to waive the seating requirement or moving the band seating into the end zone to open up additional seating space, the game was played at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, with a 5 p.m. scheduled start.
It became the first game of a semifinal doubleheader, which was followed by Hughes, another Fulton County school that could not fulfill the GHSA seating requirement, facing Rome at 8 p.m.
The other Class AAAAAAA semifinal between Roswell and Gainesville was moved to McEachern's Walter Cantrell Stadium.
