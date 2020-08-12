One day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences canceled fall sports, the Georgia High School Association reaffirmed its intention to begin football season Sept. 4.
However, that date could change.
After meeting with the GHSA's Sports Medicine Advisory Council on Wednesday, executive director Robin Hines updated the organization's statements on the coronavirus pandemic. Hines said a decision would be coming within the next two weeks and would be based on updated COVID-19 data.
"The GHSA staff has contingency plans to cover all start and restart scenarios," Hines said in a statement on the GHSA website. "Our goal continues to be to provide sports and activities for our students as soon as possible, with safety being the top priority. There is always a possibility of postponement based on the data and advice from our medical professionals."
Hines added that recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change.
The GHSA has already delayed the beginning of football season once. The schedule was originally set to begin this weekend, but that changed July 22 when the start date was pushed back two weeks. Last week, after Hines met with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council, scrimmages -- which could have taken place Aug. 21 and 28 -- were also cancelled.
Wednesday's update came shortly after the Albany Herald reported that Calhoun County, a Class A school near Albany, would not play football because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the Savannah Morning News reported that Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools would delay the beginning of its fall sports schedules until Sept. 1, and its football schedules until Oct. 1. The district's eight public-school football teams will only play intra-district games in 2020.
