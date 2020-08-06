The Georgia High School Association announced Thursday that preseason football scrimmages would be canceled this year.
The decision came a day after GHSA executive director Robin Hines met with the association's Sports Medicine Advisory Council. In the meeting, Hines and the council discussed the concerns of public health commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who said she was worried about COVID-19 risks when it came to sports and activities, including football, competition cheerleading, band and chorus.
Hines said he eliminated the scrimmages, which were set for the weekends of Aug. 21 and 28, because of high risk and physical contact, but teams can continue to practice within a controlled environment. Hines also said the current schedule of season-opening games Sept. 4 remains intact.
The GHSA also moved competitive cheerleading, which was originally scheduled to begin this week, to the winter, with a tentative first date for competition of Nov. 21, with the state finals now scheduled for Feb. 26-27. That decision was also based on the potential high risk of an indoor arena which does not allow for proper social distancing.
Like football, competitive cheerleading will continue to practice with previous GHSA guidelines in a controlled environment.
Additionally, one-act play has tentatively been moved to the spring semester because of the risk of of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers.
The other fall sports of softball, volleyball and cross country were not affected by the GHSA's decisions this week.
