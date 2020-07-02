The Georgia High School Association is continuing to ease restrictions as to what athletes can do.
Executive director Robin Hines met with the GHSA's Sports Medicine Advisory Council on Wednesday afternoon, and they came up with new rules as schools and school districts continue their preseason conditioning and workouts as a lead-up to the fall sports schedule.
Beginning Monday, the GHSA will allow intrasquad activities such as 7-on-7 passing drills for football teams, but competition against other schools is still prohibited. No helmets, pads or girdles can be worn at any time.
For the other fall sports, tryouts will be allowed for cheerleading, softball and volleyball.
Masks or face coverings are still recommended at all times, and the current groups of 50 can be regrouped if it can be done safely.
This is the third time the GHSA has loosened its restrictions on the preseason workouts since student-athletes were allowed to return to campus as early as June 8.
On June 15, the organization allowed groups to grow from 20 to 25. A week later, those groups were allowed to double to 50 people, and sport-specific equipment was allowed for the first time.
It was during the week of June 15 that the Cobb County School District announced there had been positive tests within the football programs at Hillgrove, McEachern and Pope. Workouts continued at all three schools and across the remainder of the county.
Recently, numbers of positive tests for the coronavirus have spiked across Gorgia. Cobb County has eclipsed 5,300 confirmed cases, and it is not the only district to have seen cases of the virus in football programs. Gwinnett County has seen four programs -- Discovery, North Gwinnett, Mill Creek and Parkview -- with positive tests.
Glynn Academy had a positive test nearly two weeks ago and shut its conditioning down until after the July 4 weekend. Long County has also had positive tests, and Riverside Military Academy canceled its entire fall sports schedule because of the pandemic.
The GHSA and all its programs are completing its annual dead week" in which all activities are shut down. Players, coaches and support staff will return to school beginning Monday.
