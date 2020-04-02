The Georgia High School Association officially ended the remainder of the spring sports and activities seasons Thursday.
Following the announcement made by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday that schools would remain closed the remainder of the school year, the GHSA followed suit, ending any idea of a shortened season or playoffs for any of the sanctioned spring sports.
"Given the announcement yesterday by Governor Kemp, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that all GHSA activities and sports are cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year," GHSA executive director Robin Hines said in a statement released on the organization's website. "I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation, and spent the last few months away from their friends and classmates. Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done."
In addition, Hines addressed the possibility of students being given a fifth year of eligibility. He said there were no plans to do do, with the possibility going against one of the core actions of the high school curriculum.
"As sad and disappointing as this spring has been, there is a backward trickle effect and there are many unintended consequences associated with waiving this by-law," Hines said. "GHSA activities and sports are education-based and exist as an extension of the classroom. The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation and this will have taken place for our seniors. This is not the situation any of us would like to be in but the 8-semester rule will remain in effect."
Hines said no decision had been made to address summer activities, such as offseason workouts, 7-on-7 football tournaments and camps. However, he reiterated that there are no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice.
