The Georgia High School Association voted unanimously Monday to reduce the number of classifications from seven to six.
The change had been approved by a 13-0 vote of the GHSA's board of trustees last month. However, the board did not want to implement the change without the full vote of the executive committee.
Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, Class AAAAAAA will be eliminated, meaning most regions will consist of eight or nine schools. That should cut down travel, especially for schools in south Georgia.
For Cobb County, it will likely bring some traditional region rivalries back into the picture, such as Walton-Lassiter and Pebblebrook-South Cobb. It may also create new ones, with Allatoona potentially joining a region with Marietta, McEachern and Hillgrove in the not too distant future.
The split of Class A into two divisions based on enrollment — going into effect for the 2022-23 school year and replacing the existing separation of public and private schools — will also remain.
The vote came in the wake of GHSA executive director Robin Hines conducting meetings with state legislators in Atlanta. The meetings were connected to a state senate bill, that, if enacted, would have created a new government-led version of the GHSA.
In addition to the reduction in classifications, the way the GHSA's 3.0 multiplier is calculated has been changed. The multiplier, which counts each student who attends a school from outside its district as three, will no longer be used on those who enter a feeder school of a member high school prior to the fifth grade.
Other items from the meeting:
-- Mary Persons High School principal Jim Finch was elected the new GHSA president, taking over for the retiring Glenn White. White served as president for eight years.
-- The state basketball playoffs were tweaked. Beginning next year, girls games will be played on the first night of a designated round, while boys games will be played on the second night.
If a school has both of its teams scheduled to play at home, it may petition to play a doubleheader, but under certain stipulations. First, the doubleheader must be played on the second night of the designated round. If more than two schools are involved, all must agree to play on the same day, or no doubleheader will be held. If the day of the doubleheader is then requested to be changed, all participating schools must agree to play on the new requested date.
-- Girls wrestling will take a big step toward it becoming a dual-gender sport by the 2023-24 school year. Next fall, the number of playing dates will increase from six to 20, and the number of weight classes will go from 10 to 14.
-- Beginning next season, lacrosse will have three state championship divisions. Class A-4A will remain and have a 24-team playoff bracket. Class 5A-6A will have a 32-team playoff bracket, and Class AAAAAAA will have its own 16-team playoff bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.