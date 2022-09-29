ATLANTA -- Running back Nick Germain rushed for four touchdowns, on the way to Mount Paran Christian picking up a 38-8 victory over BEST Academy on Thursday night at Henderson Stadium.
Germain opened up scoring on his second carry of the game, with a 32-yard sprint into the end zone.
Mount Paran coach Matt Ely believes that without Germain, the Eagles' offense becomes one-dimensional.
“He is a one-man show,” Ely said of the 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior. “He does everything and runs hard.”
After Mount Paran's first scoring drive, cornerback Jackson Stevens picked off BEST Academy quarterback Shannon Brown. Germain then added his second score of the game, giving the Eagles (2-2, 2-0 Region 6AA) a 14-0 lead.
The defense continued to dominate as defensive back Michah Mumford picked off Brown, setting up Germain with a 2-yard touchdown run and his third score of the half.
The tempo of the Mount Paran offense did not cease coming out of halftime as quarterback Ryan Strickland called his own number and dove over the goal line for an 8-yard touchdown run.
BEST Academy (0-5-1, 0-3) did string together its best drive of the night as Brown found receiver Taboris Dennison for a 30-yard gain. However, a false start and an incomplete pass on fourth down halted the drive and gave Mount Paran good field position.
Germain, on his final carry of the game, ran over multiple defenders from 35 yards out for his fourth score. He finished with 15 carries for 186 yards and four touchdowns.
BEST Academy finally put points on the scoreboard late in the fourth when Brown snuck his way past defenders and ran in a 65-yard score.
“We know that we did not play up to the standard that we are capable of,” Ely said. “The fact that our kids were able to come out and play hard, all we have to do is keep on getting better.”
Mount Paran will return home to face South Atlanta next week at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
