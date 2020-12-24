The Southeastern Conference has announced that Georgia redshirt sophomore linebacker Azeez Ojulari, along with a representative from each of the league's other 13 teams, had been named to the SEC Community Service Team.
The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
Ojulari's community service activities include visits to Camp Sunshine, a facility which provides recreational, educational and support programs for children with cancer and their families, a visit to patients at the Children's Health Care Hospital facilities in Atlanta and a visit to patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans. He also participated in a Zoom call to a local elementary school to encourage the students and make sure they are keeping current with their work. Ojulari volunteered to engage in a series that develops high school student-athletes into leaders who succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life.
Ojulari, the former Marietta High School standout, started all nine of Georgia's regular season games and has 27 tackles, including a team-leading 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. The 2020 three-time team captain was also the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week once this season and was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive player.
The No. 9 Bulldogs (7-2 SEC) will face undefeated and eighth-ranked Cincinnati (9-0) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day.
