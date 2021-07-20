Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football’s seven home games in 2021 will go on sale Aug. 2.
Tickets are going to be $25 for single-game seats for the Yellow Jackets’ seven home contests, which include season opener versus Northern Illinois Sept. 4 and archrival Georgia Nov. 27. The Yellow Jackets are also hosting North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 25, the team’s first game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
There are three-ways for fans to purchase tickets now — three-game mini packs, Stinger Mobile Passes and season tickets.
Three-game mini packs, which start at $175, include a guaranteed seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and seats at any two of the Yellow Jackets first five games at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2021.
Stinger Mobile Passes, which start at $145, guarantees a seat for all six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2021. Seat locations will vary from game-to-game.
Season tickets start at $299, and guarantee a seat for all seven of the Yellow Jackets home games in 2021, including the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Braves to host GSU Night
The Atlanta Braves are welcoming all Georgia State University students, alumni and fans to Truist Park on Sept. 14 for Georgia State Night as the Braves take on the Colorado Rockies.
In addition to a game ticket, fans will receive a co-branded Braves/Georgia State hat. Different ticket packages are available for purchase, and every $3 of every ticket package sold will go towards the GSU Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased at tickets@gsu.edu.
