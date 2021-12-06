Chip Long, who was rated as one of college football's top offensive coordinators while leading high-powered offenses at Memphis and Notre Dame from 2016-19, has been hired as Georgia Tech football's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
A 16-year Division I coaching veteran, including 14 at the major-conference level, Long has helped lead teams to 13 bowl games over the past 16 seasons. He has five years of experience as offensive coordinator, including ultra-successful stints at Memphis (2016) and Notre Dame (2017-19).
"I'm excited to welcome Chip, his wife, Kari, and his daughters, Lyla and Alyson, to the Georgia Tech football family," Yellow Jackets coach Geoff Collins said. "He has directed some of the nation's top offenses during his time at Memphis and Notre Dame, has an outstanding record of developing players to reach their highest potential and has the proven ability to put his offenses in the best position to play winning football. Chip's proven ability as an offensive coordinator is going to be a great fit for the talented players that we have on our roster."
During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Long directed nationally-ranked offenses while going 32-6 over his three seasons, including a berth in the 2018 College Football Playoff.
In his second season, Long helped develop quarterback Ian Book from a backup into one of the nation's top signal-callers. With Long directing the Fighting Irish's offense, Book became the first Notre Dame quarterback to ever win the first nine starts of his career, and he was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award and a finalist for the Manning Award.
Prior to earning the role at Notre Dame, Long's first season as an offensive coordinator was at Memphis in 2016, where he directed an offense that ranked among the top 20 nationally in scoring (38.8 ppg) and passing (304.4 ypg).
Most recently, Long served as the offensive coordinator at Tulane in 2021.
"I'm honored to be the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech," Long said. "I'm unbelievably excited about the wealth of talent, experience and potential that we have on the offensive side of the ball. We have the pieces in place to field a dynamic offense, score a lot of points and develop players for success both at Tech and beyond. I can't wait to get started on The Flats."
