MARIETTA -- Georgia Tech assistant head coach Brent Key is excited to see Derrik Allen on the field.
The former four-star Lassiter standout initially committed to Notre Dame in 2019, then transferred to Georgia Tech the following season.
Key said the defensive back has a real opportunity to push for starting minutes.
“Man, I love D.A.,” Key said. “I had the chance to see him while I was at Alabama, and he went to Notre Dame. It is great having him back. He is going to be a big guy for us.”
Key, the keynote speaker Friday during the 32nd Annual Cobb County Kickoff Luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, also mentioned former Pope wide receiver Zach Owens, who redshirted his freshman year and impressed Key with his work this summer.
“He is having a great offseason," Key said. "Can’t wait to see him once he is on the field.”
In addition to being head coach Geoff Collins' top lieutenant, Key also serves as Georgia Tech's offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He said he is particularly familiar with the offensive line talent who comes out of the area -- including Nick Pendley, Mathew Morgan and Will Scissum.
Key said one thing he sees from linemen in the area is their strength and mentality.
“(They have) toughness,” he said. “The kids that come out of there are good football players. They are good character kids and are academically sound. If you put that all together, you’ll have success.”
Key said he believes Pendley, a redshirt freshman, will be able to earn playing time. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Pendley is a Creekview graduate who recently transferred to Georgia Tech from Mississippi State.
“We are excited to have him,” Key said. “Great kid to transfer in. Looking for bigger things for him.”
The team also has two walk-on offensive linemen in Etowah alum Matthew Morgan -- the younger brother of former Yellow Jackets Brad and Scott Morgan -- and former Walker standout Will Scissum.
Key said Morgan and Scissum have worked extremely hard during their time on the team.
“Both walk-ons do a great job,” Key said, “They are unbelievable kids, and they are great to have in our program.”
