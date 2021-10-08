Mar 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner gives instructions to his players during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Five additional Georgia Tech non-conference men’s basketball games were picked up for television coverage, and the Yellow Jackets established tip times for all of its non-conference games for the 2021-22 season
The lone exception is the Yellow Jackets' Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest against Wisconsin on Dec. 1 at McCamish Pavilion.
The ACC Network will air home games against Charleston Southern (Nov. 22, 7 p.m.) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 23, 7 p.m.), while the ACC’s regional sports network will carry games against Georgia Southern (Nov. 26, noon) and Georgia State (Dec. 21, 9 p.m.).
Georgia Tech’s Nov. 19 game against Georgia in Athens will tip at 9 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network.
Georgia Tech will open the regular season Nov. 9 against Miami (Ohio), beginning a three-game homestand that includes Stetson (Nov. 12) and Lamar (Nov. 15). All of those games will tip at 7:30 p.m. and be live-streamed through the ESPN app.
The Yellow Jackets' non-conference slate also includes LSU in the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena, which will tip at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, and Southern California in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Dec. 18 in Phoenix, which will tip at 4 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.
In addition, game times for three of Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference games changed. The Yellow Jackets' conference opener against North Carolina on Dec. 5 was moved to 3 p.m., while the Jan. 12 game at Boston College will now tip at 9 p.m. The Feb. 12 game at Virginia, previously without a start time, will tip at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.