In Georgia's season opening win over Oregon, the defense stifled any attempt by the Ducks to build momentum early in the game, holding them to only three points in the game – eerily similar to their defense of last season.
Yet, something is different this time: It’s coming more from the secondary than the frontlines.
That isn’t to say that last year’s secondary wasn’t a force – it had 16 interceptions last year – but a dominant front seven was the calling card for the 2021 Bulldogs. Still, the 2022 secondary showed both its experience and its potential to improve throughout the season.
Christopher Smith grabbed the fourth interception of his career, showing experience in the defensive backfield and reading the play. Smith is no stranger to season-opening interceptions; he snagged one in the opener against Clemson last year. While he didn’t take it into the end zone for six like he did against the Tigers, he returned it 24 yards, setting up the offense.
Smith said the defense wanted to avoid complacency and continue to hold the mindset that made the 2021 team so successful.
"There was a lot of talk about us being complacent and we were real big on not being complacent," he said. "We want to do the hunting; we're never going to be hunted here, and that's something Coach Smart has pounded into our minds ever since the season started, and we're going to continue to play that way this year."
Freshman Malaki Starks notched his first career interception, exhibiting the athleticism that had him so highly touted coming to Georgia. He pulled the ball out of the air while falling backwards, showing off great hands and body control. What’s more, he also finished the game with a team-best eight tackles.
Starks’ exceptional play in the season-opening win was no surprise to Smith. He, among others, have raved over the potential the true freshman possesses.
“Definitely one of the greatest interceptions I’ve ever seen,” Smith said. “He laid out for that one. I was just excited. I couldn't believe he made the play. I think it's big for him. I think y'all are going to continue to see great things out of him.”
Last season, Georgia scored 94 points off 21 turnovers and had an advantage of four throughout the season in turnover margin. Similarly, defense was turned into offense for the Bulldogs in the win over the Ducks. In the first half, Georgia converted those two interceptions into 14 points – Starks’ interception led to a 92-yard touchdown drive, while Smith’s led to another score and a 21-0 lead on the following drive.
In Georgia’s 2021 championship run, the defense, namely the front seven, received most of the praise and recognition for its play. The secondary was seen as a question mark and often avoided real tests due to the dominance of the front.
The defensive backs were especially scrutinized after Georgia’s 41-24 loss in the SEC championship to Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished the game with 421 passing yards behind the play of receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Williams had 184 yards and two touchdowns while Metchie had 97 yards and a score before being sidelined with an injury.
Tougher tests likely await the Bulldogs later this season. Nevertheless, in the blowout win over Oregon, it started with the secondary.
