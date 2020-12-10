No. 9 Georgia is preparing for its first ranked opponent in over a month in No. 25 Missouri.
But there’s something else the Bulldogs should keep on their radar — cold, wet and windy weather.
As of Thursday afternoon, Columbia, Missouri, had a forecasted high of 43 and a low of 27 Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. There was a 20% chance of rain as well as a silight possibility for snow showers, with wind speeds that will fluctuate between 10 and 20 mph.
The weather conditions will be a little different compared to what the Bulldogs are used to.
“We’re full-on ready to embrace that,” offensive lineman Warren Ericson said in Wednesday’s virtual press conference. “We’re accepting that challenge that the weather has.”
Games in December and January are not out of the ordinary for Georgia. Since the 2016-17 season — Kirby Smart’s first as head coach — the Bulldogs have played in eight such games.
There’s only one issue. Six were played indoors. One of the two to see the sun was in Pasadena, California, for the 2018 Rose Bowl, and the other was in Memphis, Tennessee, in the Liberty Bowl against TCU with weather temperatures near the low 50s.
For some, additional clothing isn’t the answer to handling colder conditions. Ericson said that the offensive linemen are going to embrace the weather by playing without arm sleeves and gloves.
“(We’re) just getting pumped and amped, ready to play in a cold game,” Ericson said. “That’s going to be our mindset going into this game.”
In addition to the colder temperatures, Saturday’s windy and wet conditions will also be accounted for by junior punter Jake Camarda. He said playing in Saturday’s circumstances could have an effect on punting distance and hang time, but it’s still a part of football.
“When it gets real cold outside, you’re starting to think about, like, this is what the (Green Bay) Packers play in a lot. This is what guys up in New England play in a lot,” Camarda said. “I think it’s a cool thing. Playing in the cold is something that, you know, it’s exciting.”
Camarda, a Ray Guy Award semifinalist, has the second-highest punting average in the country at 47.8 yards per attempt. The coldest temperatures he’s dealt with this season came Nov. 28 in Georgia’s 45-16 victory over South Carolina, when the kickoff temperature was 57.
Camarda’s only punt of the evening went for 50 yards.
While he hasn’t punted for Georgia this season in near 30-degree temperatures, Camarda said the specialists still make sure to practice outside during the months of winter.
“If it’s super cold, negative-10 degrees, we’ll be out there punting a little bit, kicking a little bit,” Camarda said. “As much as we would like to make it the exact conditions of every single game for practice, that’s not really something that’s in our hands.”
Ericson’s troubles with low temperatures date to his high school days when he played for North Gwinnett. He said the coldest game he played in came at the end of his senior season when North Gwinnett defeated Colquitt County 19-17 in the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
“It was below freezing,” Ericson said. “I was playing center (and) I made the mistake of not even warming my hand up for the first snap, and as I put my hand on the ball, I realized I couldn’t even feel my hand. It started out as just a bad snap.”
With junior Trey Hill out for the rest of the season due to an arthroscopic procedure on both knees, Ericson could be Smart’s solution at center against Missouri.
Perhaps due to his high school misjudgment, Ericson appears ready to handle the weather.
“That was definitely the coldest game and something I’ll always remember,” Ericson said.
