Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship became the fourth Bulldog football player to be named the Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.
Blankenship, a graduate student from Sprayberry High School, joined David Greene (2004), Aaron Murray (2013) and Chris Conley (2014) as among Georgia players to earn the honor.
Blankenship graduated cum laude last December with a bachelor's degree in digital and broadcast journalism, finishing with a 3.71 grade-point average. A 2017 and 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, he is currently working on his master's degree in journalism and has a 3.65 GPA.
Blankenship has also served on the SEC Football Leadership Council and is a member of the UGA Athletic Association's Leadership Education and Development group.
With Saturday's SEC championship against LSU and the potential for a bowl or playoff games ahead, Blankenship has already earned an abundance of recognition this season. A six-time SEC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2019, he has earned the National Football Foundation National Scholar Athlete Awards and is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy that combines excellence on and off the field, the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker and the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's best former walk-on.
He was a semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy honoring achievement in academics and community service.
Blankenship is the SEC's second-leading scorer this year, averaging 9.6 points per game, and he has connected on 24 of 28 field goal attempts and all 115 of his extra points. He has connected on a team-record 197 consecutive extra points, ranking second in SEC history and helping give Georgia an NCAA-best 288 consecutive extra points dating back to 2014.
After scoring 13 points in the victory over Texas A&M two weeks ago, Blankenship became Georgia's all-time leading scorer and now has with 428 points, which ranks second all-time in SEC history behind former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson (480).
