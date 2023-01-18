Gary Varner built Allatoona's football program from the ground up, turning it into a consistent winner and molding it into one of the best programs in the state.
Now, the only head coach the Buccaneers have known is ready to hand the reins to someone else to keep the ship afloat.
Varner stepped down from his post Tuesday, shortly after having a meeting with his players and sending out an email message to parents.
The move comes with the hope that Varner can finally get healthy.
During the second half of his tenure at Allatoona, Varner has underwent three cancer surgeries -- the last coming last spring. It limited him to having to coach the first half of the 2022 season from the press box.
Once the season was complete, Varner and his family -- he and his wife, Emily, have four children -- came to the conclusion that it was the right time to step away.
"It's been a huge struggle (coming to this decision)," Varner said. "It was not an easy decision by any stretch, but I just can't get right, and the doctor said I need rest."
Former Harrison coach Matt Dickmann, a good friend and on-field adversary of Varner's, said he was happy to know that Varner would be putting himself first for a change.
"There are more demands today on a head coach then there were 10 or 15 years ago," said Dickmann, who retired from coaching after the 2020 season. "We all put those kids first, but there comes a time you have to take care of yourself, because people don't understand it takes every bit of your energy to do the job right."
Through his health issues, Varner may have done some of his best coaching this season.
After Allatoona got off to a 1-5 start, which included close losses to ranked teams Kell and Cartersville, it rallied to win its final four games of the regular season and then won a first-round playoff game to finish the year 6-6.
It marked the 13th straight season in which Allatoona made the playoffs. Varner started the program in 2008 after coming over from Roswell, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Hornets' 2006 state championship team, and once the Buccaneers were eligible for the playoffs, they never missed them.
Varner finishes his 15 years at the helm with a 129-49 record. Allatoona won four region titles, highlighted by clinching the 2015 Class AAAAA state championship with a 10-6 victory over Glynn Academy in the Georgia Dome. The Buccaneers played for a second state title in 2019 when they fell short against Dickmann's Harrison team in an all-Cobb battle for the Class AAAAAA title at Center Parc Stadium.
Harrison had rolled over every team on its schedule by nearly 30 points that year, but its two games against Allatoona were close to the finish.
To Dickmann, it was no surprise.
"Gary has done a remarkable job there," Dickmann said. "He's a heck of a coach and a better person.
"I loved the battles we had. You knew going into those games you had to dot the I's and cross the T's. You were going to have to come up with some major scheme that they hadn't seen before."
From 2014 through 2020, Allatoona never bowed out of the playoffs prior to the second round. During his tenure, Varner had six double-digit victory seasons and seven teams that made it to at least the quarterfinals and had an additional state semifinal appearance in 2014.
During that time, Varner coached 41 all-state players, and many more who have gone on to play in college.
Tight end Bennett Christian was the highest-rated player to ever come out of the Allatoona program and is now at Ohio State. Christian said Varner is a big reason he has gotten as far as he has in his career.
"I can't say enough great things about him," Christian said. "He really cared for his players and wanted the best for us. He was such a joy to be around. Seeing coach in the hall, he was always in a good mood, and it rubbed off on me. He was the best about handling business and knew when it was time to get serious, but he knew when it was time to have a little fun.
"To me, the biggest thing that stands out to me about his character is how much he cared for us off the field. Mentally, physically and spiritually, coach Varner has influenced me in the best ways possible, and I am so thankful to have been coached by him."
Varner said he plans on retiring from education at the end of the school year. He will continue to teach PE until then, and he will help with the search for the next head coach in any way the administration asks of him.
"Allatoona is a great place," Varner said. "You don't stay at a place for 15 years like this anymore. I've been praying about it, and it's just time."
