POWDER SPRINGS — Just as Hillgrove was gaining momentum in the fourth quarter, an offensive miscue gave the momentum back to Gainesville.
On first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, the Hawks fumbled, and the Red Elephants recovered it at the 8-yard line to help seal their 20-7 victory Friday night.
Despite the loss, Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said he was proud of his team, especially his defense, which forced one interception, two fumbles and held Gainesville to just 80 yards in the first half.
“Our kids are fighting like crazy. They’re desperate. They never stopped on defense (even though) they could have stopped all night,” DeShon said. “I just love our kids, they play hard, and we will come back Monday and go to work. It will turn for us. We are getting closer.”
Naim Cheeks led the Red Elephants offense, with 127 yards rushing. Quarterback Baxter Wright threw for 75 yards and ran for 55, including the teams two rushing touchdowns of the night.
Hillgrove quarterback Chase McCravy had 133 yards of total offense, including an 8-yard touchdown run. Sean Cooper finished as the team’s leading rusher with 55 yards.
“I think overall, we are waiting for something positive to happen, and that’s what we talked about at halftime,” DeShon said. “So, we had the ball in the first quarter and made the same mistake in the fourth quarter. So right now, if we can ever get over that hump, I think we can be pretty good.”
In the first quarter, Gainesville’s Alfredo Ruiz kicked a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Hillgrove’s defense later stepped up when Tyler Green intercepted Wright, setting Hillgrove up at their own 30. The Hawks, however, were unable to capitalize.
On the ensuing drive, the Red Elephants drove the ball 60-yards, and Baxter capped the drive off with a 12-yard score.
Right before half, Ruiz added in a 28-yard field goal, which made the score 13-0.
Wright added his second touchdown of the night at the end of the third quarter.
On the first drive of the fourth quarter, the Hawks drove the ball 63 yards in seven plays. The drive was capped off by an 8-yard quarterback keeper by McCravy to get Hillgrove on the board.
“Defensively, I was really proud of our guys,” DeShon said. “Offensively, they were just bigger and stronger up front, and that’s a senior group versus a sophomore group. We got a lot of lessons that we learned tonight, we lost 20-7, it is going to hurt, and it should hurt.”
