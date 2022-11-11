GAINESVILLE — The remnants of Hurricane Nicole may have moved out of north Georgia well in advance of Gainesville’s Class AAAAAA state playoff game against Sprayberry, but the Red Elephants and Yellow Jackets provided plenty of lightning throughout the evening.
The teams combined for eight scoring plays of 27 yards or longer over the course of their first-round matchup.
The good news for Gainesville is it finished with two more of those, added a pair of shorter scoring plays and ran away with a 51-21 victory Friday at City Park Stadium.
Baxter Wright finished the night 16-of-23 for 299 yards and five touchdown passes, while Naim Cheeks provided a balanced attack with 252 yards rushing and two more touchdowns as the Red Elephants (11-0) amassed 593 yards of total offense to advance to Round 2, where a date with South Paulding (8-3) awaits.
The latter point is what pleased Gainesville coach Josh Niblett the most.
“The bottom line is we want to win,” he said. “I don’t care if we had to rush 60 times to win the game or to throw it 50 times to win the game. We want to be balanced, but we also can’t let people put seven or eight hats out in the box and leave us out there one-on-one and not take advantage of it.
“We’re explosive out on the perimeter. We’ve got really good speed. (Sprayberry) played off of us and we were able to work some double moves and things like that, and Baxter did a good job of putting the ball out there.”
So did Sprayberry quarterback Kemari Nix, at least at times. He completed 11 of 23 passes for 298 yards, including three touchdowns of more than 30 yards apiece to Mark Manfred, who finished the night with four catches for 190 yards.
Part of that may have been a sacrifice by the Gainesville defense to keep Nix, who came into the night with 1,013 yards rushing on the season, from doing damage with his legs. The Red Elephants held him to minus-11 yards, and held the Yellow Jackets (4-7) to 25 yards on the ground as a whole.
Cheeks started the offensive fireworks on Gainesville’s opening possession of the game by bursting up the middle for a 47 yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
It was the first of many big runs by the senior running back, including chunk plays of 25, 22 and 59 yards, en route to 177 yards on just 10 carries in the first half.
Sprayberry struck back with a big play of its own on the ensuing possession. Facing third-and-15 from his own 32, Nix found Manfred, who had gained a step on his defender down the right sideline.
Manfred dragged several defenders with him the final 10 or so yards to complete the 68-yard touchdown to pull the Yellow Jackets even at 7-7. But after an exchange of punts, the Gainesville passing game got rolling behind Wright, who followed two big runs by Cheeks to hit Sky Niblett for a 27-yard scoring strike.
After a three-and-out by the defense, Wright needed only one snap to light up the scoreboard again.
This time, he hit Tre Reece along the left sideline and he broke away for a 44-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7 with 14.7 left in the first quarter.
Wright then capped a pair of lengthy drives in the second quarter for scores, hitting Travien Watson from 39 yards and Sky Niblett for 18 yards balloon the Gainesville lead to 35-7.
Nix wasn’t done as he again found Manfred for a big play, this one for 78 yards on the half’s final play that cut the lead to 35-14.
Cheeks kick-started the offense in the third quarter with a 55-yards run for a touchdown that extended the lead to 42-14.
Then, following an Elias Ballard interception in the end zone, the Red Elephants drove 75 yards with Wright completing a touchdown pass for 7 yards o Reece to increase the lead to 49-14.
Nix connected with Manfred once again, this time from 30 yards to cut the deficit to 49-21 with 3:49 left in the quarter. But as Jackets head coach Brett Vavra pointed out, his team simply keep pace with Gainesville despite some big plays through the air throughout the evening.
“They’re really fast,” Vavra said. “We knew that coming in. They’re really good at the skill positions, and they’re really tough to tackle, and that’s why they present so many problems because you’ve got to defend them in space, but you’ve (also) got to stop the running backs.
“So they spread you thin, and we just didn’t tackle real well (Friday) night, and of course, they’re good. I’ve got to give them credit. They make you defend the field with all 11 players.”
