Kennesaw State’s Cole Loden (30) and Garland Benyard bring down a Monmouth ball-carrier last season. Benyard will look to make a bigger impression on defense this season and he is expected to become one of the leaders of the unit.
KENNESAW -- Linebacker Garland Benyard said he feels much more comfortable in the Kennesaw State program than he did this time last year.
“So much better than last year. I just felt like, freshman year, I didn’t know that much, so it just felt like I was free-balling out there,” Benyard said. “Now, I’m getting to know the techniques, where to fit and telling other players where to go. Last year, I didn’t communicate that much.”
After helping to lead Irwin County High School to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior alongside his twin brother, Kennesaw State running back Gabriel Benyard, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Garland Benyard posted 35 tackles, including two for loss, as a freshman for Kennesaw State.
Benyard made five tackles, broke up a pass and blocked a punt against North Carolina A&T, earning Big South Conference Freshman of the Week honors for his efforts. He was also named the Big South Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year at the end of the season.
Benyard said he wants to be more of a leader in his sophomore season, showing others the correct way to practice.
“Don’t be a follower. Just be a leader, bring guys with you,” Benyard said. “If you lead by example, they’re going to do what you do.”
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Benyard must continue to work hard to continue to improve after a successful freshman season.
“Garland has a lot of really good things happen with him, and I think he can build on that,” Bohannon said. “He’s going to know the system much better.”
Benyard, who is a natural leader by example, said he feels an added responsibility to step up due to the Owls losing experienced linebackers Evan Thompson, Xavier Reddick and Chance Bates.
“We’re pretty young this year,” Garland said. “I feel like I’ve got to step up, Jalen Barnum’s got to step up, Will (Jenkins has) got to step up. As a team, communicating, watching the ball, running to the ball, playing aggressive with that heat.”
