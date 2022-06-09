In July 2021, Harrison Frost received a phone call that changed his life for the foreseeable future.
Earlier that year, the former Harrison High School quarterback had visited West Georgia in hopes of playing for the Wolves that fall. A month had passed and Frost remained unsigned.
Three weeks after that phone call, Frost was competing for a starting quarterback spot in Carrollton. Six months later, he finished with one of the best seasons in program history.
In 12 starts, Frost threw for 3,618 yards -- a single-season record at West Georgia -- and threw for 25 touchdowns, which tied the team record. He helped guide the Wolves to a 9-3 record and second-round appearance in the Division II playoffs.
“I graduated from Mercer that May and kind of thought I was done playing,” Frost said.
Unknowingly, Frost's career was far from finished, and it will continue in 2022. But before West Georgia and a rise into the record books, Frost's career was somewhat less notable.
For three years at Harrison, Frost played behind current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Most of Frost’s in-game chances were limited to blow-out scenarios where the Hoyas held a commanding lead.
Still, former Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said Frost was among the most cerebral players he ever coached. His only problem, Dickmann said, was that he was behind Fields.
“Both of them were definitely off-the-charts when it comes to football IQ,” said Dickmann, who retired from coaching after the 2020 sason. “The one thing about Harrison, even when he was a freshman, he could tell everybody where they weren't. He could yell out, you know, under center. And if they were confused, he would tell him where to go.”
Still, after Fields assumed the starting role during the 2016 season, Frost went on to see limited action in five games.
“I was trying to support my teammates and all my close friends that were out on the field,” Frost said. “That was fun for me to get to support them and then, when I did get in, they supported me and wanted to see me do well.”
Despite an under-the-radar high school career, Frost said he carried his dreams of playing in college to the end of his senior season. Hoping to one day be a coach himself, he wanted to prove himself as a player at the collegiate level, but he had little film to convince coaches of his abilities.
Frost said he reached out to several Division I programs, including Mercer, which offered him a walk-on opportunity as a quarterback, as well as an academic scholarship.
For Frost, it was the only opportunity he needed.
Like high school, Frost found his impact at Mercer to be less impactful than initially thought. After redshirting his freshman year, he went on to start only seven games in his four years in Macon, serving as the Bears' primary holder on kicks in 2019. As a scout team and practice quarterback, Frost’s reps were waning.
His playing days seemed numbered, and before that midsummer call in 2021, Frost said he was heavily considering a volunteer coaching position at Marshall to try and kick-start his post-playing days.
Frost said his time at West Georgia has served as a revitalization, although an unexpected one. Mercer’s former tight ends coach, Will Patterson, and former Mercer running back, Tyray Devezin, made the move to Carrollton before Frost, opening the door to a possible transfer of his own.
“I was definitely surprised by how much talent there is at West Georgia and around our league. It is definitely the best Division II football that you can have in the whole country,” Frost said. “So I wouldn't say it wasn't too hard of a transition. We had a lot of talented players at receiver and running back and good O-line, so we had some success, and it was fun.”
Even with his first-year success at West Georgia, Frost is determined to take new strides this fall. He emphasized down-field accuracy and red-zone efficiency as two areas he could improve on, with aims of moving the Wolves beyond the second round of the D-II playoffs.
