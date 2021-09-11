ATLANTA -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon was happy with the fight his team showed against in the fourth quarter of its 45-17 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Owls (1-1) scored twice and added 114 yards of offense in the final 15 minutes.
Of Kennesaw State's 161 rushing yards, it gained 65 in the fourth quarter. It was were led by Iaan Cousins, who had a 54-yard touchdown run for the Owls' first touchdown of the game.
On the ensuing drive, Kennesaw State recovered Nathan Robertson’s onside kick, setting it up at the Georgia Tech 46. Quarterback Xavier Shepherd, who started the game for an injured Jonathan Murphy, connected with Adeolu Adeleke for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
The Owls added 49 of their 111 passing yards in the fourth quarter. Kennesaw State finished with 272 yards of total offense in the game.
Bohannon said it was important for the Owls to continue to fight to the end of the game.
“The one thing I talked to them about, I said, ‘A lot of people, for the first time, were going to see us play,’” Bohannon said. “It didn’t go like we wanted. More times than not, it’s not supposed to in a game like this, but I (asked) them before we left the building this morning, ‘What are people going to say about Kennesaw State football?’”
Cousins had a chance to make two big plays in the final quarter. He nearly brought in a pass from Shepherd, which would have gone for a long touchdown, but the defender got a hand in and stripped it at the last minute.
However, the touchdown run was something that could be put on a Kennesaw State highlight film.
“I knew, when they called that play, that it had potential to be a big run,” Cousins said. “The linemen up front, they did their job. I catch the pitch and the first thing I see is (Glover and Adeleke) blocking for me downfield. I had a convoy, so I had to score. I was thinking, at this point, we have to score, so going through my head was don’t step out of bounds, don’t get caught off balance.”
Later in the quarter, Kennesaw State's Java’n Singletary forced the ball out of the hands of Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin, and Markeith Montgomery recovered it at the Owls' 25.
“I think they take those as positives,” Bohannon said. “And then they go look at the things that (they) didn’t do as well (and think), ‘Alright, If I can do these things well, then more is going to come.’"
