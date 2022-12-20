In the lead-up to Wednesday’s national signing day, three more Cobb County football players committed to play Division I football, while one former Cobb standout is changing programs.
Marietta’s Nacari Ashley leads the way with his decision to play at Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound athlete, who played wide receiver and safety for the Blue Devils, made his announcement on social media.
“I am blessed to announce my commitment to GEORGIA TECH,” Ashley tweeted.
Ashley caught 31 passes for 479 yards and four touchdowns. He was also second on the team in tackles with 76, had nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
While one potential defensive back joins the Yellow Jackets, another is leaving the program. Former Lassiter standout Derrik Allen will be joining his brother, Marcus, in the defensive backfield at North Carolina.
“Extremely blessed for this opportunity to continue my athletic and academic pursuits as a grad transfer,” Derrik Allen tweeted. “I’m excited to be a Tar Heel!”
Allen, who began his college career at Notre Dame, leaves Georgia Tech after two seasons. He had 29 tackles and an interception for the Yellow Jackets in 2022.
Marcus Allen has played in all 13 games for North Carolina as a true freshman, totaling eight tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
Allatoona defensive end Mekhi Buchanan will join Ashley and the Allen brothers in the Atlantic Coast Conference after announcing his commitment to Virginia.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Buchanan was one of the anchors of the Buccaneers’ defense and finished the year with 77 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, an interception, a blocked kick and a defensive touchdown.
Buchanan had a simple message when announcing his commitment to Virginia.
“Home,” he tweeted, accompanied by a video of the Virginia logo transitioning into pictures of Buchanan a Virginia uniform.
Buchanan chose the Cavaliers over 15 other Division I offers, including Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kentucky, Arizona State, Louisville and Wake Forest, among others.
Walton offensive lineman Will Fitzpatrick also made his choice, deciding to attend Gardner-Webb.
“I’d like to thank God for putting me in the position that I am in today,” Fitzpatrick tweeted. “I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, communities and my brothers who played with me everyday, practiced and fought everyday with me. With that being said, I am 110% committed to Gardner-Webb University.”
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle chose the Runnin’ Bulldogs over a number of other Football Championship Subdivision programs, including Bryant, Stetson, Tennessee-Martin, Lehigh and Valparaiso.
