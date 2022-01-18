Four Cobb county flag football players were honored in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's inaugural all-state team.
The 2021 season was the second for the sport as a sanctioned Georgia High School Association varsity activity.
Three of the all-state honorees were members of Hillgrove’s Class AAAAAAA state championship team, led by Lauren Render. As a receiver, Render had 47 receptions for 539 yards and 16 touchdowns, while she also had 11 interceptions as a safety on defense.
Render's best game may have been in the championship against Marietta. Hillgrove won 20-6 and Render caught two touchdown passes and had three interceptions, while single-handedly eliminating Marietta's deep passing attack.
“Miss Render is the best, she is the best flag football player in Georgia hands down and today, she proved it,” Hillgrove coach Daniel Pinckney said after the Lady Hawks’ state championship win.
Quarterback Lacey Carder earned all-state after completing 76% of her passes for 1,921 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions. She added 704 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in her first season playing the position.
Also recognized was senior Nyah Felton, who had 43 tackles and 14 sacks for the season, highlighted by an eight-tackle, one-sack performance in a 6-0 second-round win over North Gwinnett in the playoffs.
Hillgrove finished the season 17-1 and joined Portal as the only teams to return to the state championship game for a second straight season.
McEachern junior quarterback Amber Kirkpatrick was the only other player from Cobb County to be recognized. Kirkpatrick finished with 38 touchdown passes as the Lady Indians went 13-5 with a spot in the quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Marietta, which advanced to the state title game, did not have any representatives on the all-state squad, nor did Class A/4A champion Southeast Bulloch or runner-up Portal.
