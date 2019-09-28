KENNESAW — After three straight weeks on the road with games in Ohio, Alabama and Missouri, Kennesaw State finally returned home to Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday.
The Owls brought their record-setting rushing attack back home with them.
Last week at Missouri State, it was Bronson Rechsteiner who led the way, setting the a single-game team rushing record with 221 yards as the team ran for 479 yards.
This week, it was Isaac Foster’s turn.
Foster carried only six times, but he made the most of his touches, picking up 127 yards and scoring two of the Owls’ four touchdowns in their weather-shortened 31-7 win over Reinhardt.
The sophomore from Summerville also was Kennesaw State’s leading receiver, catching two passes for 30 yards.
One long touchdown run came with the help of last week’s star, Rechsteiner, as the lead blocker for Foster.
“Before the game, Bronson told me that he had a vision that he was going to cut somebody, get up and block the safety for a touchdown run for me,” Foster said. “That’s exactly what he did. Just great blocking again on the perimeter.”
“Bronson was fired up, too, when he came to the sideline after that play,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon added with a smile.
Foster’s success came against an opponent that could become familiar to Kennesaw State in the coming years.
While the Owls had to travel hundreds of miles over the last several weeks. Reinhardt had a far shorter trip to make.
The two university’s main campuses are only about 25 miles apart between Kennesaw and Waleska in the northeastern corner of Cherokee County. The Eagles became the fifth in-state opponent for the Owls, following previous games against Clark Atlanta, Georgia State, Point and Shorter.
Saturday was the only matchup scheduled between the two programs, but that could change sometime in the future.
“There were some circumstances around this one,” Bohannon said. “I think (playing Reinhardt again is) definitely something we could look at and see what fits the model and what will work.”
Until as recently as this spring, Reinhardt was not going to make the trip to Kennesaw at all.
The Owls were scheduled to play Duquesne, which would have completed a home-and-home agreement between the teams that began with a game in Pittsburgh in 2016. Instead, Duquesne backed out of the agreement, opting to drop the Kennesaw State game in favor of a matchup with New Hampshire.
With an off week looming after the now vacant week in their schedule and not wanting to wait three weeks without a game, the Owls called up the neighboring school.
The sudden need for an opponent was a big part, but in Bohannon’s mind, there was even more for Kennesaw State and Reinhardt to gain from the matchup. He saw one of the payoffs he was hoping for in a “phenomenal” crowd and atmosphere resulting from the two schools coming together.
“That was part of the reason we decided to do this,” Bohannon said. “I hope that had an impact. It was a really good crowd tonight. I think it’s good. That was the hope. There were a lot of reasons, but that was one of them. Two communities this close, I think it’s good for both sides,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.