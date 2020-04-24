Jubari Zuniga's football career has taken him from Sprayberry High School to the University of Florida and now to the Big Apple.
The 6-foot-4, 264-pound defensive end was selected by the New York Jets in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Zuniga was a preseason All-SEC first team selection, but his season was cut short because of a high ankle injury. It may have hurt his draft prospects, despite an NFL combine workout that included a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, 29 bench-press reps at 225 pounds and a vertical leap of 33 inches.
"That's freaky good," said current East Paulding coach Billy Shackelford, who coached Zuniga at Sprayberry. "I had some of the NFL teams come and interview me this year. Some were projecting that he could have been a first-round guy. The NFL scouts have a lot of respect for him.
"He's a guy with a great engine and great length. He has the ability to create great separation and has the ability to get really low, and that's tough for those big tackles and big guards (to block)."
During his career at Florida, Zuniga had 118 tackles (54 solo), 34 1/2 tackles for loss and 18 1/2 sacks in 42 games, which included 14 tackles and three sacks in the six games he played as a senior.
Zuniga is the second Cobb County draft pick the Jets have made in as many years. He will join former McEachern offensive line standout Chuma Edoga, who New York selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of USC.
Shortly after Zuniga's selection, his college coach saluted him on social media.
"Congrats @JabariZuniga," Florida coach Dan Mullen said on Twitter. "You’ve got the grit and toughness to make an immediate impact in the league. The @jets are lucky to have you. Do what you do best and dominate. #GatorMade."
ESPN NFL Nation Jets reporter Rich Crimini said Zuniga was a "good value pick" at No. 79, but he also offered a word of caution.
"With their second pick in the third round, the Jets go defense again — Florida DE Jabari Zuniga," Crimini said. "Good value in this spot. He's the latest attempt to find an edge rusher. Better hope he's not another Jachai Polite."
Polite, another Florida defensive end, was the Jets' third round pick in the 2019 draft, but was cut at the end of training camp. He was signed and cut by the Seattle Seahawks before landing on the practice squad with the Los Angeles Rams.
