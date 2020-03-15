Former Sprayberry High School standout Trey Sermon is looking for a new start after three years at Oklahoma.
The 6-0, 221-pound running back announced his decision to enter the NCAA's transfer portal on Twitter late Friday night.
"I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far. I appreciate all the blessings and opportunities I have received," Sermon tweeted. "To the coaches, trainers, fans and my teammates, I will always cherish my time here and am grateful for all that has been done for me. To my family, thank you for the support and love. I wouldn't be here without you and am forever grateful. I have enjoyed my three years as a Sooner and am looking forward to what's next. After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the portal as a graduate transfer."
In his Oklahoma career, Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 391 yards and three more touchdowns.
His best season came in 2018, when he ran for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns, and had 12 catches for 181 yards. That year included the best game of his career, in which Sermon ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech.
Last season, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on the first play of the Sooners' game against Iowa State in November, and missed the final six games of the season.
Sermon was considered Oklahoma's starting running back entering the 2018 season, but freshman Kennedy Brooks burst on the scene, the pair shared carries and Brooks finished the year with 1,056 rushing yards.
When Sermon suffered his injury, Brooks officially became the full-time starter. In addition, the Sooners are also set to return T.J. Pledger and Marcus Major for 2020, and they signed an additional running back in their recruiting class.
As a graduate transfer, Sermon will be eligible to play immediately wherever he decides to go.
As soon as Sermon's name hit the transfer portal, analysts from across the country pointed to Ohio State as a possible landing spot, with the Buckeyes in need of a running back for 2020. Last year's starter, J.K. Dobbins, will be part of this year's NFL draft, and the assumed starter, Master Teague, injured his Achilles early in spring practice.
Sermon, a former four-star recruit from the class of 2017, was offered by Ohio State, and he did take an unofficial visit there.
If Sermon headed to Columbus, he would join quarterback Justin Fields, a Harrison High School product, to potentially create an all-Cobb County backfield for the Buckeyes.
During his original recruitment, Sermon had more than 30 offers from Power Five teams, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Notre Dame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.