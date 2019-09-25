UNLV junior free safety Drew Tejchman suffered a non-contact left knee injury in practice Tuesday and will be out the rest of the season with a torn lateral collateral ligament.
Coach Tony Sanchez said Wednesday that the former North Cobb High School standout will undergo surgery next week.
Losing Tejchman is a major blow to the Rebels. He is fifth on the team with 15 tackles despite missing most of the game Sept. 14 at Northwestern after getting ejected for targeting in the first half.
The NCAA redshirt rule that went into effect last season will benefit Tejchman. Because he's only played in three games this season — he is allowed to play in up to four without losing a year of eligibility — Tejchman will be able to redshirt and have two seasons remaining. He has not used a redshirt season.
