It took nearly all seven hours of Saturday's portion of the NFL Draft, but former McEachern High School standout Tremayne Anchrum finally heard his name.
The two-time national champion offensive lineman from Clemson was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams.
The 6-foot-2, 314-pound Anchrum finished his career with the Tigers having started 37 of 55 games and became only the 23rd player in program history to play more than 2,500 snaps (2,516).
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney released a statement shortly after Anchrum was drafted congratulating him and echoing what most of the draft experts are saying about him. Anchrum, who played right tackle for Clemson, will likely be a guard at the next level.
"Tremayne Anchrum was a very underrated guy in this draft," Swinney said. "He has been a (three)-year starter out of position and has played against the best of the best, from Chase Young to Clelin Ferrell and everybody in between. He’s incredibly smart, very athletic, strong, and has a great football I.Q. He's another guy who is going to change a locker room from a leadership standpoint. He is a captain and a graduate. He brings a lot of versatility to the offensive line because he can play tackle, obviously, because he's started for us at this level for (three) years, but I think he has a chance to make a really good guard at the next level."
Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell agreed with Swinney's assesment.
"Tremayne can play several positions and is going to bring an intelligence factor to the Rams," he said. "He can play left or right and also has the ability and the knowledge to play center as well."
Anchrum was the 209th ranked player on the Athletic's Dane Bugler's big board.
"(He) has a natural feel in pass protection, getting proper depth in his pass sets and reacting well to various moves," Bugler said. "While athletic enough to handle space, he will occasionally overcommit himself when stressed vs. speed and his blend of bend and power might be better suited inside. Overall, Anchrum has the skill set of a tackle-guard tweener, but his body quickness, punch strength and play demeanor are NFL-quality, projecting best as a swing blocker in a zone-blocking scheme.
Anchrum came out of McEachern as a three-star recruit. He was considered the 21st best offensive guard in the nation, and the 44th best player in Georgia for the Class of 2016 by 247Sports. He chose Clemson over Georgia, Nebraska and Colorado.
