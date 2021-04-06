East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes was selected as the STATS Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week.
The former McEachern High School standout helped the Buccaneers move to 4-1 on the spring season and into the rankings at No. 21 with 293 all-purpose yards in a 24-20 victory over previously unbeaten VMI last Saturday.
Holmes, a preseason first-team all-American by numerous outlets, finished with 29 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. It was the 11th 100-yard rushing game of his career.
Holmes also had 158 yards on five kick returns, including a long of 51.
Over the last two games, Holmes has 603 all-purpose yards, with the No. 1- and No. 3-ranked single-game performances of the spring FCS season.
For the year, the 6-foot-1, 216-pound redshirt junior is averaging 110 rushing yards per game. He has 551 yards on 108 carries and eight touchdowns. Holmes has caught eight passes for 47 yards, and he has 13 kick returns for 326 yards.
Holmes leads East Tennessee State in rushing, kick returns, all-purpose yards and scoring.
East Tennessee State (4-1, 4-1 Southern Conference) will close its regular season Saturday at Mercer.
