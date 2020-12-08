Former Marietta High School star Arik Gilbert may be leaving the Bayou.
Gilbert, who missed practice on Monday, is homesick and considering leaving LSU, according to The Advocate and 247Sports.com. It is reported he is considering opting out of the remainder of the season and returning home to complete the rest of this semester. If he does, he would miss the last two games of the season against Florida on Saturday and Ole Miss on Dec. 19, and any bowl game if the Tigers are invited.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the possible move Tuesday morning on a radio show on ESPN 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge.
Orgeron said that Gilbert's "body is hurting," and that his mother is in town, but he is not aware if any official decision has been made at this point.
Orgeron also said that if Gilbert opts out the last few games, he would be welcomed back to the program if he decided to return in the spring.
"That's what he discussed with me (Monday)," Orgeron said. "I think if he opts out and he wants to come back I would definitely take him back. He's a great young man and we treat him like family."
If Gilbert were to opt-out and transfer, he may have to sit out a season at his new school, per NCAA rules. He would have three years of eligibility left.
The 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end was the national Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2019 season, and is currently second on the Tigers with 35 receptions for 368 and two touchdowns.
He was expected to be a big part of the offense this season, but LSU has been hampered by the many players who opted out of the season because of the coronavirus and more recently, players like Terrace Marshall Jr., who opted out of the remainder of the season at the end of November to begin preparations for the NFL Draft.
Orgeron has compared the 6-foot-5, 249-pound Gilbert to former Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, and took the comparison to another level last Saturday when the started Gilbert at wide receiver against Alabama in an effort to feed him the ball. Gilbert finished the game with five catches for only 29 yards.
"I think Arik Gilbert is a phenomenal football player," Orgeron told The Advocate on Monday. "I think the more times we can get him the ball, the more success our football team is going to have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.