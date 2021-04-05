Coastal Carolina junior catcher BT Riopelle was named to the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list on Monday.
Formerly known as the Johnny Bench Award, the renamed Buster Posey Award honors the top collegiate catcher nationally in a season.
Riopelle, a former Lassiter High School standout, leads the Chanticleers in hitting at .316 this season over 21 games played. He is third on the team with 24 base hits, including three home runs and five doubles, has driven in nine RBIs, and scored 10 runs. He has posted a .500 slugging percentage and a .435 on-base percentage to date while swiping six bags.
Behind the plate, the 6-foot, 205-pound junior has thrown out 11 would-be base stealers and picked off one runner.
A total of 69 catchers were nominated for the award by their schools. The list will be updated to include other candidates until May 5, 2021.
The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, who will be announced on May 20. Finalists will be announced June 7.
