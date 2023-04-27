Myles Murphy gets to add more orange to his wardrobe.
The former Hillgrove High School standout, who spent the last three years wearing Clemson orange, was selected with the 28th pick of the first round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Murphy becomes the first defensive end selected by the Bengals in the first round since 2001 when they selected Justin Smith out of Missouri.
Murphy was a freshman All-American with the Tigers and earned All-ACC honors the last two seasons before electing to forego his final year of eligibility and make himself eligible for the 2023 draft.
"It's a blessing," Murphy said on his post-draft conference call with the media. "I just want to play football. That's my initial reaction. I just wanted to be taken whenever, wherever. That's my initial reaction right now."
During his three-year college career, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end had 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Last season Murphy had 45 tackles, 11 for loss, 6.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures.
"I make the plays people don't think I'm going to make, even when I'm off the screen," he said. "I'm going to get to the quarterback and stop the run. I'm a complete all-around player."
It came as a surprise to coach Zac Taylor that Murphy was available when Cincinnati got on the clock late Thursday night. Taylor said Murphy was the team's "No. 1 guy," and Taylor is excited to add him to their defensive line.
"Anytime you look at the roster, you ask what does the rush look like?" Taylor said during the team's post first-round press conference. "Anytime you see a lot of depth there and guys you can keep putting on the field to affect the pass rush... you can never have enough of those guys."
Murphy will join a line that already features Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard and he will give defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo another player he can line up in multiple positions.
"He's going to be able to do a lot of different things," Anarumo said. "We like guys like that who can fit into different packages and different schemes. With his athleticism we can use him in a lot of different ways."
Murphy, who said his game emulates Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, becomes the fourth player from Cobb County to be drafted in the first round since 2017. He joins former Harrison standout, and current Chicago Bears quarterback, Justin Fields (2021), and another pair of former Hillgrove standouts in Miami linebacker Bradley Chubb (Denver, 2018) and Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram (N.Y. Giants, 2017).
Murphy, Chubb, Engram along with current Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake and Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo give Hillgrove five players currently on NFL rosters. With Murphy's selection, there are currently 15 Cobb County players in the NFL and that could grow larger this weekend. Former Marietta and LSU standout linebacker B.J. Ojulari is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft and another former Blue Devil, Rashad Torrence, a safety from Florida, could be selected in the later rounds on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.