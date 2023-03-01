One day after naming its new offensive coordinator, Kennesaw State did the same on the defensive side.
Nathan Burton was named the Owls' new defensive coordinator Wednesday, after Chris Klenakis was introduced as his offensive counterpart 24 hours earlier.
The 42-year-old Burton replaces Danny Verpaele, who left last month to become the safeties coach at Army. Burton arrives on campus after one season as the secondary coach of the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League.
Burton is likely well-acquainted with the Kennesaw and Cobb County, as his last stop at the college level was in Atlanta, where he was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech from 2019-21.
"Really excited to have coach Burton join the staff," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. "His experience as a defensive coordinator will pay great dividends to our program as we transition into Conference USA."
During the 2022 USFL season, Burton's Breakers squad led the league in fewest points per game (16.4), passing yards allowed per game (163.9) and red zone defense (38.5%).
In the first season of Burton's most recent tenure at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets ranked in the top 25 nationally in red zone defense (.774) and were among the nation’s top 40 in pass defense (207.7 yards per game).
During the 2020 season, the unit ranked in the top 25 in two categories within the turnover department. The team finished the year second in the nation in fumble recoveries (12) and was 25th in total takeaways (18).
Before his time with at Georgia Tech, Burton spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach for Collins at Temple. The Owls scored eight defensive touchdowns, which led the Football Bowl Subdivision, and ranked third in forced turnovers (31) and fumble recoveries (13). Temple also intercepted 18 passes, which ranked fourth nationally.
Burton also served as a defensive quality control assistant at North Carolina State in 2017 and spent five seasons as a defensive coordinator at the Division II level from 2012-16 -- three seasons at the West Alabama (2014-16) and two at Shorter (2012-13).
Burton’s West Alabama defense led the Gulf South Conference in rushing defense in 2015 and ranked first in total defense, pass defense and interceptions in 2014. While at Shorter, he coordinated the GSC’s No. 2-ranked defense and led the Hawks to a winning record in their transitional season from the NAIA to Division II.
From 2010-12, Burton was a linebackers, special teams, and secondary coach at Tennessee-Martin. He also made a stop at Oklahoma State in 2009 as a graduate assistant coach.
Burton got his start in coaching at Georgia Tech, where he served as a graduate assistant coach for four seasons from 2005-08 under Chan Gailey and Paul Johnson.
Burton also played Georgia Tech, arriving from Lilburn as a walk-on in 2001. In his time with the Yellow Jackets playing for Gailey and George O'Leary, Burton earned a scholarship and went on to play in three victorious bowl games.
He was known by his teammates as the "Admiral," and was named the 2004 Yellow Jackets' Lifter of the Year for his accomplishments in the weight room. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a bachelor's degree in applied biology in 2005.
