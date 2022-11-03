Game: Pope (1-8, 1-4) at Sprayberry (3-6, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 25, Sprayberry 7
All-time series: Pope leads 14-5
Prediction: Sprayberry 31, Pope 10
The winner of Friday’s game between Pope and Sprayberry at Jim Frazier Stadium will go to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Meanwhile, the losing team will begin focusing on 2023.
Sprayberry has momentum after it beat Lassiter decisively in a make-or-break game last week.
“The message last week was that (Lassiter) was the biggest game of the year. The message this week is that this is the biggest game of the year,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “The kids are locked-in. It’s a day-by-day process.”
Despite having only one win this season — 26-23 over Lassiter — Pope still has a shot at the postseason. Should they beat Sprayberry, the Greyhounds would hold the tiebreaker over Lassiter and Sprayberry with identical region records.
Before beating Lassiter, Pope had lost its first seven games by at least four touchdowns.
Sprayberry may be peaking at just the right time, posting 63 points against its east Cobb archrival. The Yellow Jackets were already ahead by three scores after the first quarter and 25 points at the half.
Quarterback Kemari Nix completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 124 rushing yards and an additional four scores on nine carries.
Jermaine Kenty led with 73 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Darius Gailliard added 56 yards and a touchdown on two catches.
Having quarterback Patrick Lowe return to the lineup after missing most of the season with a concussion has been a boost for Pope. He led the Greyhounds to a come-from-behind 26-23 victory over Lassiter two weeks ago, throwing for 159 yards and four touchdowns.
In Pope’s game against Johns Creek last week, the Greyhounds only trailed by six at the half before the Gladiators scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to win 47-15.
Lowe was 9-of-22 for 155 yards, but he did throw touchdown passes to Nick Chao and Ethan Brinkman.
“The things that we notice about him is that he’s accurate and can get the ball out of his hands quickly,” Vavra said.
