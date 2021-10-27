The Georgia High School Association announced that the first round of state playoffs for Class A Public, Class A Private and Class AAAAAA will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 due to of a shortage of officials.
“I know why GHSA is doing it,” Mount Paran Christian coach Mitch Jordan said. “You want to get your best crews, and I understand. It makes sense.”
First-round games in the other five classifications, including Class AAAAAAA, will be played as expected Friday, Nov. 12. Friday will be the default date for all classifications in the second round and forward.
Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said the change will not change too much for his team, which will be hosting a playoff game for the first time in program history.
“To get to that point, we are just happy to have an opportunity,” Carmean said. “It doesn’t matter if it is Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday -- we are just happy to have the opportunity. I think, once you get to the playoffs, everything is a little different as far as preparation, the schedule and that type of stuff, so, from our perspective, it does not really change a whole lot.”
Also in Class AAAAAA, Allatoona is looking to make it to the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. Coach Gary Varner thinks the change will have little effect on his team, but he is glad it is only happening in the first round.
“I think it will bother people a little bit because change bothers people,” Varner said, “but if you are in (the playoffs), you are going to look forward to playing.”
In Class A Private, Mount Paran is looking to make it to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year under Jordan, while North Cobb Christian is looking for its fourth consecutive playoff appearance under first-year coach Matt Jones.
Jordan said the change comes with its advantages and disadvantages, but he does not think it will be too much of a difference for the teams.
“The good thing is you will get an extra day to prepare for that first round,” Jordan said. “The bad thing is, you will have one less day to prepare if you are able to advance.”
Jones said his team is not worried too much about the change, as the playoffs are still two weeks away.
“I have not even thought about that,” he said. “It gives us one more day to prepare. That’s it. Hopefully, more people will come to the game since it is on a Saturday.”
This is not the first time this season in Cobb County the GHSA has struggled with an official shortage. Pope and Sprayberry were originally scheduled to play Oct. 22, but the game was moved to Oct. 21 to accommodate the shortage. The same can be said for this week’s game when Campbell plays Newnan. It will also be played on Thursday.
“The (refs) are working hard,” Jordan said. “I know there is a need out there, really nationwide, from a referee and official standpoint, for all sports. So, we just have to be easier on those guys, and I think if we do that it will attract more people to the profession.”
