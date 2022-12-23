Late in close games, Kell defensive tackle Joshua Barker would often look at the sidelines and get a simple signal from his coach.
"Coach would point to the backfield and say, 'Go make a play,'" Barker said.
One of those crucial moments came midway through the season at Centennial. Barker was lined up against one of the top offensive linemen in the country for the class of 2024, the Knights' 6-foot-6, 330-pound Daniel Calhoun.
With Barker at 5-10, 250 pounds, the matchup may have appeared to be a David vs. Goliath moment. However, in this case, there was no stone slung.
In fact, after the snap, Calhoun just wondered where his opponent went. Barker got by him fast, found the quarterback, stripped him of the ball and secured the Kell victory.
It was one of the plays where Kell coach Bobby May said he just watched like a fan and said, "wow."
It was also a play that summed up Barker's season. For the year, the senior finished with 111 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble return for a touchdown. As a disruptive force, Barker led a defense that limited opponents to only 19 points per game, and helped the Longhorns to a 10-2 record.
For his efforts, Barker was named the 2022 Cobb County Football Defensive Player of the Year by the county coaches.
"It is well-deserved," May said. "He's as hard of a worker as there is. This year, he set the school sack record for a season (19) and a career (36.5).
"When you have a defensive tackle like that, it makes it easier to game-plan because you know they have to either double- or triple-team him or run (the ball) the other way. If they decide to just go man-on-man, someone's going to have a bad night."
It was not just the opponents who had issues with Barker, who also set the team career mark for tackles for loss with 85. He made it difficult for his own offense.
During spring practice, May said it quickly became apparent he was not dealing with a typical defensive tackle.
"We couldn't practice when Josh was on the field," he said. "The offense couldn't run the ball, so we had to change plans."
The only thing left for Barker to do now is to find a place to play his college football. If he was 4 inches taller, Barker would likely be able to pick the school he wanted to go to, but right now, his size is still a sticking point, despite the eye-popping numbers.
"It's, no doubt, a size thing," said Barker, who also carries a 3.9 grade-point average. "At 5-10, a lot of guys tend to look the other way."
Barker, though, said the play against Centennial did pique a few more programs' interests. He is being recruited by Marist of the Football Championship Subdivision, Division III Birmingham-Southern and NAIA-level Reinhardt, among others, but there is still time for other schools to get in before signing day Feb. 1.
After watching tape of Barker, it would seem more likely than not.
"It's a beat-the-odds moment," he said.
Just like he did his whole high school career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.