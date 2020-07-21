Cobb County coaches are still confident that the state will have high school football this fall, even if it starts later than usual.
With the Georgia High School Association's Board of Trustees voting unanimously Monday to postpone the season until Sept. 4, speculation has grown around the possibility of the season being canceled altogether.
On Monday, California moved its entire fall sports schedule to the spring, while it was announced Tuesday that teams in Texas' two largest classifications would have a late September kickoff. Last week, New Mexico became the first state to move football to the spring, and Virginia became the first state to cancel fall sports all together.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom is confident that football will go on as planned and is preparing as he normally would for the season. He thinks that the GHSA will work hard to create the opportunity to play.
“They have made it very clear in Georgia that they want to play,” Thom said.
The GHSA announced Monday that the dates for the official start of practice have not changed. Next Monday, players will report for the first day of the week-long acclimation process, where players wear helmets and shorts. Aug. 1 will be the first day players will be able to wear pads.
Preseason scrimmages will now be played Aug. 21 and 28.
Wheeler coach Bryan Love has the same mindset and strongly believes his team will play this fall. Organization is the key for Love’s team to be ready when the opportunity presents itself.
“We have a 12-month schedule that we follow every year and so, when they made the decision to move it back two weeks, we just adjusted our schedule two weeks,” Love said.
Following the schedule and coronavirus protocols will be necessary if teams want to compete this season. Adjusting a schedule and adapting to circumstances will become a regularity in Georgia, and Osborne coach Russ Isham said his program will also be ready.
“My staff and I are excited for the season to go on, and we are going to follow whatever the GHSA tells us,” Isham said. “We want what is best and what is safest for these young men.”
Keeping the players safe is the priority for all coaches as they move into the final weeks before the season. All will thoroughly follow protocol to ensure a safe team and facility.
Outside of health concerns, Thom also sees normality as a key to moving forward with the season. Practicing and preparing as if the season will happen can give hope to his team and keep peace around the facility.
“As far as I am concerned it, seems like the season is going to go on,” Thom said. “We are continuing like it is going to go on, and we are gonna press forward until they tell us otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.