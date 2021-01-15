The 2020 high school football season was one that was hard to plan for.
Would a team practice on any particular day? Would it actually play the game that was on the schedule at the beginning of the week? If not, could it find a last-minute replacement?
It seemed that, until the game was actually kicked off each Friday night, nothing in a season played amid a global pandemic would be normal.
Keeping the players focused on the field became the top priority, and it would have been hard to find a coach who did it any better than Allatoona's Gary Varner, the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Football Coach of the Year.
Varner led the Buccaneers to an 11-1 record, watched his team win the fourth region title in program history and advance to the state quarterfinals for the seventh time in the last 10 years, but he said he thought his team had an advantage few other programs could claim.
"What gave us an advantage was our staff, a senior quarterback and a senior secondary," Varner said. "We didn't have new staff members trying to fit in, and we had those seniors coming back in key spots who knew the system.
"We also had some luck as to when (COVID-19) hit."
Like every team in the county, Allatoona had to deal with coaches and players missing time, but unlike programs like Harrison, Pope and Mount Paran Christian, the Buccaneers never had to shut things down for weeks at a time. The only game on the schedule they lost was a Week 2 non-region matchup against Denmark, when the virus hit the Forsyth County program.
On the field, Allatoona was consistent if not dominant. The offense averaged 31 points per game, but more often than not, it was overshadowed by a senior-laden dominant defense.
Over a nearly two-month period of five games from mid-September to mid-November, Allatoona allowed a total of 16 points. That stretch included three straight shutouts of South Cobb, Osborne and Wheeler. The Buccaneers added a fourth shutout in the in the opening round of the playoffs against Johns Creek and, for the season, allowed only nine points per game.
No opponent scored more than 17 points against Allatoona until a state quarterfinal loss to Westlake.
"This team is defined by our group of seniors," Varner said. "This was a group that really cared about Allatoona.
"That's what this year was all about. At times, with the pandemic, privately you said to yourself, 'This is crazy. Let's just cancel the season already.' But then, for their sake, I wanted it to continue because this was a team that really played for each other."
This year will be remembered by the big plays those seniors -- quarterback Elan Hall, defensive backs Brett Blomquist, Fisher Paulsen and Hunter Paulsen -- and many more.
"This year will be something you talk about forever," Varner said. "Hopefully because (a COVID-19 season) will never happen again."
