Game: Wheeler (4-2, 1-0) at North Cobb (4-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 33, North Cobb 15 (Nov. 7, 2003)
Overall series: Wheeler leads 16-8
Prediction: North Cobb 28, Wheeler 10
Both North Cobb and Wheeler have the same overall and region records going into Friday's game at Emory Sewell Field. They are also similar on how they run their respective offenses.
Both are deep at running back and have been successful in using it to score points and run clock.
Wheeler is on a four-game winning streak with wins over South Cobb, North Atlanta, Campbell and Cherokee. Its success hinges on the performance of its top rusher Josiah Allen.
Allen already has 1,109 rushing yards on 119 carries this season and 12 touchdowns. Against Cherokee, he set the tone with 344 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns.
“(Wheeler's) tailback is very explosive,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “He's rushed for (344) yards last week so he's definitely got our attention. You have to gain tackle him and get as many athletes to the football as possible.”
The Warriors know Allen is not the only ball carrier they should be aware of. Quarterback Marcus Romain and Kentrell Brown can also carry the load for the Wildcats. The threesome carried the offensive load after halftime in their 35-21 win over Cherokee without attempting a pass.
Brown and Romain have a combined 451 yards on 68 carries on the season.
North Cobb had arguably its best performance of the season last week in it 33-6 win over Walton in the Region 5AAAAAAA opener.
The Warriors secondary excelled at covering Walton's receivers, limiting quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski to 134 yards passing and one touchdown. Hecklinski averages 314 yards per game.
Against Wheeler, it is North Cobb's front seven that will be tested.
“It's a different challenge,” Queen said. Walton threw the ball all over the field. This bunch runs the football like we do. Whoever makes the less mistakes will come out on top.”
Like Wheeler, North Cobb has a three-headed monster consistently running the football.
In its win over Milton three weeks ago, Ben Hall led the way with 171 yards with quarterback Nick Grimstead adding 118 yards. Last week against Walton, it was David Mbadinga who stepped up with 91 yards on 15 carries.
“They have a tremendous team over there,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “They are a mirror image of ourselves. I think at the end of the day, we want to make sure we are sound defensively.”
