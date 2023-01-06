Amber Kirkpatrick said she knew this year could be special from the very start.
From the first scrimmage in the fall, the McEachern quarterback said the potential was obvious. It all came down to execution.
Execute is just what Kirkpatrick did all season.
In 19 games -- where there are two 20-minute halves with a running clock -- Kirkpatrick completed 280 of 446 passes for 3,407 yards and 55 touchdowns, against only nine interceptions. She also ran for 349 yards and five scores.
Kirkpatrick, who led a team that averaged 23.5 points per game, posted a perfect regular season record of 16-0 and advanced to the state quarterfinals, was named the Cobb County Flag Football Offensive Player of the Year by the county coaches.
"I'm a little surprised (at the honor)," Kirkpatrick said, "but it shows how hard work will pay off."
Kirkpatrick, a senior, who will be playing lacrosse at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, not only got better on the field with her physical play, but she said it was the mental preparation that helped her take her game to the next level.
"I put a lot of time in studying who we played next," Kirkpatrick said. "I saw what they liked to do and where we could make plays against it. A lot of it was coach grading my film and showing me what I could have done differently. That paid off from Day 1."
McEachern coach Jake Burgdorf said Kirkpatrick was a special player because she used those physical and mental skills to always find ways to improve her game. That also allowed Burgdorf to turn the offense over to Kirkpatrick the second half of the season, allowing her to make calls at the line of scrimmage.
"She had free reign at the end of the year," Burgdorf said. "She was able to check to better plays when she thought we could get them."
Kirkpatrick said flag football helped her with her lacrosse game, and vice versa, with both sports come down to the footwork.
As an attacker in lacrosse, she has to be able to work her way down the field and get past possible defenders if she wants a chance to score. Much of that comes from her hips and lateral movement.
Kirkpatrick used those same skills in flag football to help her avoid pass-rushers and pick up necessary yardage once she decided to run.
Kikpatrick's complete game is something Burgdorf said he is going to miss next season.
"She is elusive," Burgdorf said. "She throws the ball well on the run. She understands how to elude rushers, and then there are a bunch of throws she made. Amber is a special player. She just gets it."
