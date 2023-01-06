Heading into the 2022 season, Olivia O'Connor had never played flag football.
A soccer and a basketball player, O'Connor had not given flag football much of a thought until Pope coach Kevin Fraser began to recruit her for the field.
Fraser, also an assistant girls basketball coach at Pope, said he knew O'Connor would flourish as part of his flag football squad.
"You can tell by looking at her, she's an athlete," Fraser said. "I thought she would be a perfect deep threat. She's one of the fastest girls I've ever seen."
O'Connor saw all of her soccer and basketball teammates going out for the team, and she thought it would be fun. Yet, heading into the season, she still was not quite sure what kind of impact she could make.
It did not take long for O'Connor to realize she fit in just fine.
"There were definitely a little bit of jitters," she said, "but I'm confident in myself. Our first summer scrimmage, I had an (interception return for a touchdown), and that's all it took."
That also became foreshadowing for what was to come. Fraser turned O'Connor into the anchor of his defense, making her Pope's middle linebacker.
"We put her in the middle of the field and tried to force everything toward her," Fraser said. "We built the whole defense around her."
The junior did not disappoint. O'Connor posted seven interceptions, four of which she returned for touchdowns. She had 15 passes defended, 28 flag pulls and one punt return for a score.
For her efforts, O'Connor, who helped Pope post a 16-2 record and advance to the state quarterfinals, was named the Cobb County Flag Football Defensive Player of the Year by the county coaches.
Beyond her dominance on defense, O'Connor is a true all-around player. As a running back and receiver, she added 1,443 yards of total offense, finishing with 22 rushing touchdowns, 59 receptions, 14 receiving scores and 11 extra points. In all, she accounted for 41 total touchdowns.
O'Connor said playing on just one side of the ball was not for her. She wants to be on the field regardless of the situation, and she said her success on defense is in part because of how she plays offense.
"It definitely plays a part," O'Connor said. "When I see the opponent's offense line up, I see where I would want to go and what I would want to do, and I try to get to that spot."
Fraser said there are a few more wrinkles in the game plan where he hopes to utilize O'Connor next season, which may include using her passing skills.
O'Connor is all for that, and she is already looking forward to getting back on the field later this year.
"I can't wait," she said. "I'm just going to keep working, and hopefully we can win a state title."
