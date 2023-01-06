McEachern flag football coach Jake Burgdorf knew his team had a chance to do something special in 2022.
Burgdorf knew it at the end of 2021. He knew he would have much of his team coming back, and his thoughts were justified during the offseason.
"The players were out three times a week in the summer," Burgdorf said. "Our goal was to win area and to win a state championship. We didn't talk about going undefeated."
The Indians did go undefeated in the regular season, en route to an 18-1 season and a third straight trip to the state quarterfinals. They did it by averaging 23.5 points per game, while allowing only 4.8 and posting 12 shutouts.
For his efforts, Burgdorf was named the Cobb County Flag Football Coach of the Year by his peers.
Burgdorf said the team struggled a little bit at the beginning of the season before quickly finding its footing. Once the team got rolling, it was an equal share between the offense and defense.
"Defensively, we had a bunch of scoreless games," Burgdorf said. "There were only a few games in which we gave up more than a touchdown. Offensively, we knew there were going to be opportunities, and it picked up as the year went on."
Only four times did McEachern allow more than a touchdown in a game, and it had a streak in which it shut out opponents five straight times and seven games out of eight. While the defense was clicking, Amber Kirkpatrick threw for 3,407 yards and 55 touchdowns.
Though the Indians fell short of playing for the state title, they did pull off something few teams will likely ever do in the future. They beat all four teams that ultimately reached the final four.
During the shutout streak, McEachern beat Marietta -- the team that knocked the Indians out of the playoffs last year -- 20-0. McEachern also beat Allatoona 20-13, eventual state champion Blessed Trinity 20-0 and Milton -- the team that upended the Indians in this year's playoffs -- 7-6 at the beginning of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.